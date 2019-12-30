|
Denice K. Bishop, 59, of Boonville passed away Tuesday December 24, 2019 surrounded by her family at home.
Visitation for Denice will be 12-1 p.m. Saturday January 4, 2020 at Howard Funeral Home. Celebration of her life will begin following visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Fairley officiating. Inurnment will follow in Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin, MO.
Denice Kathleen Bishop was born September 14, 1960 the daughter of Edward Henry Beggs and Catherine June Taylor Beggs. She married Glenn Bishop on March 8, 2003 in Boonville, MO. Denice worked for Farm Bureau Insurance in Boonville for 21 years and retired February of 2019. In her spare time she loved to attend craft shows, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs games. Denice also enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished the time she had with her grandkids.
Denice was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Catherine. She is survived by her husband, Glenn of the home, Sons, Justin (Crystal) Crump of Boonville, MO., Robert Wayne (Renee) Terrell of Franklin, MO., Daughters, Brandi Michelle Reuter of Columbia (Paul Joseph Reuter of Pilot Grove, MO.) , Kandy Kay Jones of Boonville, MO., Sherri Ann (Mitchell) Boggs of Boonesboro, MO., and brother, Reece Edwin Beggs of Columbia, MO. Nana/Mam Maw/Grandma will be missed by her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild with one on the way.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the family in care of the funeral home which will be donated at a later date to local schools in honor of Denice's love of watching her grandchildren play sports. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
