Derrick "Dirk" Vinyard, 53, of Blues Springs, Missouri, passed away.

He was born May 9, 1965, in Boonville, Missouri the son of the late Mary Sue (Short) Vinyard and W.D. Vinyard.

Dirk was a man of many talents including building and restoring anything he put his hands on. He was a man of character who never gave up and did not get as much credit as he deserved. In his life, Dirk provided care for two family members up until their final days.

Dirk loved cars including Mustangs and preserving history. He also loved visits from family in Scotland especially his niece and nephew.

His family will remember his sense of humor and his sentimental character.

Survivors include two sisters, Ranada Vinyard, Jefferson City, Holly (Paul) Kilday, Musselburgh, Scotland; one nephew, Colin Kilday; one niece, Annaliese Kilday; and one cousin, William "Bill" (Shelley) Short.

A prayer service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City.

Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

