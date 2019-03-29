Derrick "Dirk" Vinyard, 53, of Blues Springs, Missouri, passed away.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derrick "Dirk" Vinyard.
He was born May 9, 1965, in Boonville, Missouri the son of the late Mary Sue (Short) Vinyard and W.D. Vinyard.
Dirk was a man of many talents including building and restoring anything he put his hands on. He was a man of character who never gave up and did not get as much credit as he deserved. In his life, Dirk provided care for two family members up until their final days.
Dirk loved cars including Mustangs and preserving history. He also loved visits from family in Scotland especially his niece and nephew.
His family will remember his sense of humor and his sentimental character.
Survivors include two sisters, Ranada Vinyard, Jefferson City, Holly (Paul) Kilday, Musselburgh, Scotland; one nephew, Colin Kilday; one niece, Annaliese Kilday; and one cousin, William "Bill" (Shelley) Short.
A prayer service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home
1941 Hwy 63
Jefferson City, MO 65109
573-893-5251
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019