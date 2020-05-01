|
|
Don Keith Bail, 88, of Boonville passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Riverdell Care Center.
A graveside service for Don will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 4 at St. Johns United Church of Christ Cemetery at Billingsville with Pastor James Elliott officiating. There will be full military honors and a masonic service. The public is invited as long as you follow the Social Distancing guidelines. The service will be available live stream on the Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Don Keith Bail was born January 14, 1932 in Cooper County, MO., the son of Harry Bail and Goldie Hampton Bail. Don was baptized and confirmed at the St. Paul's Evangelical & Reformed Church at Clear Creek, MO. Don graduated from Pilot Grove High School in 1950. Don served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. After leaving the service he returned home to the family farm and farmed all of his life. On June 25, 1961 he married Mary Frances Friedrich. He was an active member of the St. Johns United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Wallace Masonic Lodge #456 in Bunceton, MO. Don will be missed for his sense of humor.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Mary of the home, son, Keith (Cathy) Bail of Boonville, MO., daughter, Karen (Tim) Harvey of Clarence, MO., and his grandchildren, Landon and Carson Bail of Boonville, MO. Also surviving are his sisters, Beverly Kimsey of Jefferson City, MO., Linda (Don) Wohlbold of Wellsville, MO., cousins, Brenda Ryan of Kansas City, MO., Robert Bail of Boonville, MO., brother-in-law's, Oscar C. (Arlene) Friedrich of Boonville, MO., and Alfred (Billie) Friedrich of Bowling Green, MO. He will be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Johns UCC stained glass window fund or St. Johns UCC. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 1 to May 9, 2020