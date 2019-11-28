|
|
Don Edward Williams, 85, of Boonville, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Graveside service will be held Saturday November 30, 2019 at Walnut Grove Cemetery beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Don Edward Williams was born October 23, 1934 in Prairie Home, Missouri, the son of Billy Williams and Letha (Williamson) Williams. Don was born and raised in Prairie Home, Missouri. He worked and retired from the bakery in Boonville. He enjoyed reading in his free time. Don loved to go to breakfast on Sunday mornings at the 87 Diner. Don just overall loved life and lived each day to the fullest.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Letha Williams, sisters Fern Francis Andrews, Virginia Campbell, and Mary Anna Kolb, and an infant child. He is survived by his sons Doug (Tammie) Williams of Fulton, Missouri, David Williams of Boonville, Missouri, and Bobby (Darya) Williams of Crestwood, Missouri, daughter Shelley (Kurt) Stelling of Newnan, Georgia, grandchildren Logan Stelling, Milana Williams, Thomas Williams, Erin (Levi) Vandelicht, and Mitchell Williams, and four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019