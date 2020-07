Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Harris 82 Stockton, MO passed away in his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.



Donald retired from the Air Force.



Services will be held Monday July 6, 2020 at noon in Bland-Brumback Funeral Home. Burial will be in Stockton Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will begin Monday at 11:30 at the funeral home.



