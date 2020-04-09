|
Donald Lee Hammond, 52 of Boonville, Mo., passed away on March 30 2020 in North Carolina where he had been residing. He was born March 14, 1968, the son of Ernest Clay Hammond Sr. and Helen Marie Hammond.
Donald loved to fish, his Harley Davidson, his Native American Heritage and spending time with his family.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Marie Hammond. He is survived by his father, Ernest Clay Hammond, Sr.; sister Wanda Walters of Boonville, sister Debby (John) Shipe of Bunceton; brother Clay (Stephanie) Hammond Jr., of Pilot Grove. Donald is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, five great nieces and four great nephews. He will be missed greatly.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 22, 2020