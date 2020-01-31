|
|
Donald LaVerne Peetzke, 92, of Bunceton passed away January 30, 2020 at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville.
Visitation for Donald will be Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm. Funeral service will be Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Weisenborn officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery.
Donald LaVerne Peetzke was born April 16, 1927 the son of Leonard Emil Peetzke and Edna Marie Rhode. Donald married Darlene Williams August 5, 1951 in Fremont, Missouri. They have been married 68 years. Donald enjoyed farming over the years he raised registered Duroc hogs, registered beef cattle and was a dairy farmer. Darlene and Donald moved to Bunceton in 1959 to move away from the brutal winters in Nebraska but the kids always joked about the winter snow in Missouri. Donald was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Lone Elm. Donald never met a stranger, had a playful nature, and loved to tell stories. He loved his family and enjoyed the time he had to spend with them.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Edna Peetzke. He is survived by his wife Darlene of Boonville, son Keith Peetzke of Boonville, daughter Karen (Bill) Rugg of Fayette, grandchildren Paul (Martha) Rugg of Boonville, Cassie (Michael) Kyd of Columbia, and great grandchildren Clint Rugg, Andrea Lavae and Evelyn Jo Kyd.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Zion Lutheran School. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 8, 2020