Doris "Dotsy" Ann Twenter, age 84, of Pilot Grove, Missouri, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, with her family by her side.
Dotsy was born November 4, 1935, on the Lang family farm in Martinsville, Missouri. She was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph and Rosa Lang.
Dotsy remained in the Martinsville/Pilot Grove area all her life. She graduated from Pilot Grove High School and worked at the bakery in Boonville. On September 25, 1954 she married Clem Herbert Twenter, Jr., at St. Martin's Church in Martinsville. They raised four daughters and three sons on their Pilot Grove farm.
Dotsy was a partner with her husband Clem in operating their family farm and lime/fertilizer businesses. Every year, she tended a huge garden, canning and storing vegetables and fruits for her family. The art of preparing tasty and eye-appealing food was Dotsy's favorite hobby. She was known for her "from scratch" German Chocolate cake, scrumptious pies, crispy fried chicken, and homemade potato salad that she took to yearly family reunions. Her homemade yeast cinnamon rolls were a favorite of her children and grandchildren. Dotsy loved to play card games and Scrabble. Her most treasured joys were celebrations and gatherings with family and friends and attending her grandchildren's school and sporting activities.
Dotsy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Altar Sodality. She had a great devotion to Mary from childhood and prayed the rosary each night. Dotsy's mother told her if she fell asleep before finishing the rosary, the angels would complete her prayer.
Preceding Doris A. Twenter in death were her parents, Joe and Rosa Lang; her husband of 65 years, Clem H. Twenter, Jr.; her sisters Marie Behrens, Alice Quinlan, and Norma Lea Franken; her brothers Augustine Lang, Harold Lang, Raymond Lang, and Lawrence Lang; and her grandson Calvin Korte.
Those surviving Dotsy are her seven children: Kevin Twenter (Karen) of Pilot Grove; Debra Rapp (Jerry) of Boonville; Denise Hanlin (Mark) of Westfield, Indiana; Sandra Weathers (Mark) of Boonville; Kerry Twenter of Eldon; Mitchell Twenter (Sonya) of Pilot Grove; and Sheila Maier (Bobby) of Jefferson City. Dotsy has 22 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Dotsy has one remaining sibling, Helen Franken of Overland Park, Kansas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pilot Grove, Missouri with burial immediately following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and rosary at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. The family respectfully requests everyone to honor social distancing for the protection of all during the services and also appreciates the thoughts and prayers of those who are unable to attend.
Memorials for Doris A. Twenter are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, School, or Altar Sodality or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 18 to May 25, 2020