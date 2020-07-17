Dorotha Nelson

Dorotha Verna Nelson, 94, formerly of Bunceton, died Wednesday, July 15,
2020 at Tipton Oak Manor, Tipton, Mo.
Dorotha was born March 23, 1926, one of 12 children to Ava Jay and Eulala Dell (Bond) Foster on a farm near Fortuna, Mo. She was united in marriage to Elmer I. Nelson on June 8, 1946 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Mo. Elmer preceded her in death on October 7, 2012.
Dorotha, with her parents and siblings, moved to Cooper County as a young
child, where she attended schools in the Boonville area until 1941.
Dorotha then moved with her family to a farm in the Bunceton area, graduating from Bunceton High School in 1944. Immediately upon graduation, Dorotha moved to Kansas City and completed the course work at the Kansas City Secretarial School.
Dorotha and Elmer moved to Bunceton, Mo and bought a farm in January 1947.
She was a homemaker and later enjoyed employment with Bunceton High
School, St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, and Cooper County Memorial Hospital until her retirement in April 1987. Dorotha and Elmer enjoyed camping with family and friends for many years.
Dorotha was a member of the Federated Church of Bunceton.
Surviving is a daughter, Judy Kay Rowles (husband Robert A.), granddaughter Sheila Kay Moon (husband Billy Joe), great-grandson Mitchell Joe Moon, all of Tipton, sisters-in-law, Dolores Foster, Bunceton and Katy
Foster, Boonville and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Dorotha was preceded in death by four isters, Gertrude Purvis, Virginia Forsee, Alma May Foster (infant), and
Barbara Lang; and seven brothers, Marvin Foster, Leroy Foster, William David Foster, Fred Foster, L. J. Foster, James R. Foster, and Robert J. Foster.
Funeral services will be held at Federated Church of Bunceton on Saturday,
July 18th at 1 p.m. with Rev. Hal McNeal officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. preceding the services. Burial will be at the Bunceton Masonic Cemetery following the services. Due to Covid-19, social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Memorials are suggested to Federated Church of Bunceton, Bunceton Masonic Cemetery, or Price James Memorial Library, Tipton, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home, Tipton, Mo.
