On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Dorothy Janet Bower (O'Brien), loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 81. Affectionately known as Obie and Jan, she was born on June 24, 1939 in Augusta, MO to Jim and Lucille O'Brien. She was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. In 1960 she was swept off her feet by her future husband Norman Dean Bower and on March 10, 1961 they were married. They raised two children, a son Bill and a daughter Renee. An adventurous spirit, Jan traveled extensively with her husband and instilled that spirit in her children and grandchildren. Jan had a passion for her family, her faith and country and dedicated her life to all three, a passion that she was able to pass on to her children and grandchildren. Jan is survived by her husband Dean, her two children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mom's loving smile, her giving spirit, dedication to family and her zest for life live on in us all.
A Rosary will be said 12:00 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 with the Funeral Mass to follow at 12:30 P.M., at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Interment will be at the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
