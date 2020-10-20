1/1
Dorothy Meyer
Dorothy Jean Meyer, 82, passed away early Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville. Dorothy was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Granite City, Ill., to Marjorie Violet Freese (Wise) and George D. Downs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Benjamin Freese, a grandson, and a great-grandson.

Dorothy is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Her daughter, Betty Sue Elliott, 63, resides in Marshall with her husband, Stan Elliott. Her daughter, Marcella D. Humfeld, 57, resides in Boonville with her husband, Bill Humfeld. Her son, Michael A. Wells, 49, resides in St. Louis, with his partner, Shannen Green. Other family survivors include: her younger sisters Betty Ann Sampo of Boonville and Carol Sue Calvin of Jefferson City, three nieces, a nephew, and many cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Dorothy was baptized at First Baptist Church in Fayette and attended New Franklin High School. Dorothy moved to Boonville in 1976 from Fayette.

Prior to retiring, Dorothy served as an in-home aide to several area elderly residents and cooked meals for thousands of students for over 25 years at Central Methodist University.

Visitation will be held at Howard Funeral Home beginning at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, with a memorial service following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) and to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

Published in Boonville Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
