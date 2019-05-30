Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Picket (Pickett) Oswald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Pickett Oswald, 91, of Boonville, Missouri passed away peacefully Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home.

Dorothy was born January 21, 1928 in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of James Frances and Irene (Smith) Pickett. Like her mother, Dorothy was a college graduate with a degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri – Columbia. On August 19, 1950, Dorothy married Gerald Alexander Oswald at St. Elizabeth Church in Kansas City, Mo. They settled in Boonville where they raised their family of six children and built several businesses together including a retail appliance store and many real estate developments.

After her youngest child entered school, Dorothy began substitute teaching and eventually became a full time teacher at SS. Peter and Paul Grade School. To support her teaching career and business activities, Dorothy continued her education to qualify for a teaching certificate, a realtor's license, and a nursing home administrator's license. She was a longstanding member and officer of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Association of University Women.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Robert, and two daughters, Mary Helen Oswald and Jean Oswald Konrady. She is survived by her sons: Jerry Oswald (Cheryl), Bill Oswald (Elverie), Allan Oswald (René) and Chris Oswald (Tracey); and her daughter, Elizabeth Huber (Jim). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Teaching and education were extremely important to Dorothy, beginning with her own children and ending with her final contribution - the donation of her body to her Alma Mater for research.

Dorothy was a huge supporter of the St. Nicholas Academy, a boarding school for under resourced children in Jefferson City, Mo., and memorials are suggested to that charity at PO Box 104626, Jefferson City, MO 65110, or to SS. Peter and Paul Catholic School at 502 7th St., Boonville, MO 65233.

