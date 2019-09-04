|
|
Dorothy Ruth Chrisman, 87, of Boonville, Mo. passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Riverdell Care Center in Boonville.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at William Wood Funeral Home, Boonville. Funeral service will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Russ Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Boonville.
Dorothy was born on August 31, 1932 in Montreal, Mo. the daughter of Earl and Beulah (Branch) Frederick who preceded her in death. She was married on January 8, 1954 in Boonville, Mo. to Lester Chrisman who preceded her in death on September 9, 2018. For 10 years, she worked at Hampton Tisdale's law office. In addition, she served the Boonville community as a Boonville Public Schools
secretary for 25 years. She retired in 1993. Dorothy was an active member of the United Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Women's Fellowship. She was an avid caregiver, visiting shut ins in the Boonville and Columbia area. Flowers and plants flourished in and around her home due to her passion for growing beautiful things. Her creativity was richly shared through her quilts that she shared with family and friends and displayed in local quilt shows. Her expressive nature was evident in hercrystal, blue eyes and her laughter. Several people recall her generally humble demeanor, that could
shift in a moment with her spunky wit.
Survivors include: three children, Brenda Humphrey (David) of Wauwatosa, Wisc., Nancy O'Day (Tim) of St. Louis, Mo. and Kevin Chrisman of Boonville, Mo.; one sister, Reva Mitchell of Boonville, Mo.; four granddaughters, Sarah Humphrey of Vancouver, Wash., Caitlin O'Day of St. Louis Park, Minn., Maggie Becker of St. Louis, Mo. and Megan O'Day of Boonville, Mo.; one great-granddaughter, Simeign King of Vancouver, Wash. and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ, 700 E. Spring St., Boonville, MO 65233 or , Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis,
MO 63132.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of William Woods Funeral Home, Boonville, Mo.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019