Doris Jean "Jeanie" Wesselman, 78, of Boonville, Missouri, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Katy Manor Nursing Home in Pilot Grove. Friends and family will gather at the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for visitation on Friday, March 22nd from 9-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 a.m. Reverends Bill Peckman and Phillip Kane will officiate. Jeanie will be laid to rest in the St. Martins Cemetery in Martinsville.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorris Jean "Jeanie" (Gerling) Wesselman.
Jeanie was born August 24, 1940 in Boonville, to Cletus and Ann Gerling. After graduating from S.S. Peter and Paul High School, she married John Edward "Eddie" Wesselman on November 8, 1958. She was very outgoing and enjoyed talking to and sharing stories with anyone who would listen.
She is survived by her four sons, Mike (Karen) of Pilot Grove, Missouri, Mark of Rocky Mount, Missouri, Jeff (Teri) of Fleming Island, Florida, Matt (Jennifer) of Independence, Missouri, and brother, Donald C. Gerling, of Winchester, Virginia. Grandchildren Rachel, Amber, Amanda, Chelsea, Melissa, Heather, Abby, Mikala, and Bailey will miss their Mimi. She was also blessed with great grandchildren Clayton, Kristin, Harper, Brantley and Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sisters Betty and Mary, and daughter-in-law Jeri.
Memorials are suggested to Martinsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 28, 2019