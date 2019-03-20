Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorris Jean "Jeanie" (Gerling) Wesselman. View Sign



Jeanie was born August 24, 1940 in Boonville, to Cletus and Ann Gerling. After graduating from S.S. Peter and Paul High School, she married John Edward "Eddie" Wesselman on November 8, 1958. She was very outgoing and enjoyed talking to and sharing stories with anyone who would listen.

She is survived by her four sons, Mike (Karen) of Pilot Grove, Missouri, Mark of Rocky Mount, Missouri, Jeff (Teri) of Fleming Island, Florida, Matt (Jennifer) of Independence, Missouri, and brother, Donald C. Gerling, of Winchester, Virginia. Grandchildren Rachel, Amber, Amanda, Chelsea, Melissa, Heather, Abby, Mikala, and Bailey will miss their Mimi. She was also blessed with great grandchildren Clayton, Kristin, Harper, Brantley and Harrison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sisters Betty and Mary, and daughter-in-law Jeri.

Memorials are suggested to Martinsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at:



Doris Jean "Jeanie" Wesselman, 78, of Boonville, Missouri, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Katy Manor Nursing Home in Pilot Grove. Friends and family will gather at the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for visitation on Friday, March 22nd from 9-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11 a.m. Reverends Bill Peckman and Phillip Kane will officiate. Jeanie will be laid to rest in the St. Martins Cemetery in Martinsville.Jeanie was born August 24, 1940 in Boonville, to Cletus and Ann Gerling. After graduating from S.S. Peter and Paul High School, she married John Edward "Eddie" Wesselman on November 8, 1958. She was very outgoing and enjoyed talking to and sharing stories with anyone who would listen.She is survived by her four sons, Mike (Karen) of Pilot Grove, Missouri, Mark of Rocky Mount, Missouri, Jeff (Teri) of Fleming Island, Florida, Matt (Jennifer) of Independence, Missouri, and brother, Donald C. Gerling, of Winchester, Virginia. Grandchildren Rachel, Amber, Amanda, Chelsea, Melissa, Heather, Abby, Mikala, and Bailey will miss their Mimi. She was also blessed with great grandchildren Clayton, Kristin, Harper, Brantley and Harrison.She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her sisters Betty and Mary, and daughter-in-law Jeri.Memorials are suggested to Martinsville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com. Funeral Home Howard Funeral Home

1397 W Ashley Rd

Boonville , MO 65233

(660) 882-3381 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Boonville Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close