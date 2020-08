Edna Butler, 81, of Marshall, MO, passed away on Tuesday, August 18,2020 at the Living Center in Marshall. Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, 1:00 PM at Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church in Marshall. Visitation will be held from 12-1 PM on Monday at the church.. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Boonville.



