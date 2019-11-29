Home

Edward Henry Beggs


1937 - 2019
Edward Henry Beggs Obituary
Edward Henry Beggs of Boonville passed away November 5, 2019. He was born January 27, 1937 to Thomas & Betty Beggs in Belleville Illinois. Ed served in the US Navy from 1954 until 1957. He moved to Columbia, MO where he met and married Catherine June Taylor on May 2, 1958 who proceeded him in death on September 9, 2018. He worked at Stephens College before moving on to work at Square D in Columbia where he worked up until his retirement. Ed enjoyed many outdoor activities.

He was preceeded in death by his parents Thomas & Betty Beggs, brother Billy, sisters Ruth, Charlotte & Myrna. Survivors include his sister Imogene Spires, son Reece Beggs of Columbia, daughter Denice (Glenn) Bishop of Boonville. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren & 6 Great-grandchildren. Also surviving a host of nieces and nephews, also a few special friends.

A burial service with Military Honors will be held at a later date located at Jacksonville, MO Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019
