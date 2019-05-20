Elfreda Marie Dille passed away peacefully May 17, 2019 in Rocheport, Missouri.
A graveside service for Elfreda will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, Missouri with Rev. Willie Harlow officiating.
Elfreda Marie Dille was born August 14, 1937 in Glasgow, Missouri, the daughter of Henry Joseph Sellmeyer and Clara Marie Schnitzmeyer. She married Phillip Dille on August 18, 1962. After retiring in 2001, Elfreda loved spending time with friends and family. She also enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Elfreda was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Joseph and Clara Marie Sellmeyer, husband Phillip Dille, brothers, Harold, Elmer, and Fr. Bill Sellmeyer. She is survived by her brother James (Judie) Sellmeyer of Glasgow, Missouri, son Dwayne (Tracie) Dille of Lamine, Missouri, daughter Carla (Mark) Friedrich of Rocheport, Missouri, and grandsons, Gavin Foster and Marcus Friedrich.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to St. Jude's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 20 to May 27, 2019