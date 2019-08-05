|
Elizabeth Margret (Margo) Gower Was born August 19th 1947 in Newark, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Frank Anderson Cadiz Jr. and Alice Temple Simmons. Margo as she was known by her friends and family lost her brave battle with cancer on August 1, 2019 at Lakeview Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. Margo was an adopted daughter of Kermit P. Glover and wife Vivien of Boonville. She attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg and studied music. She is survived by a son Christopher Aaron Gower of rural Kingsville (and wife, Meagan); a granddaughter, Chloe Noelle Gower McDaniel of Fort Smith, AR. and Kansas City. brothers Brent Bozarth and wife Carolyn of Boonville, Jeff Glover and wife Debbie of Columbia and a sister Debra Zieba of Columbia. Margo loved music, reading, stray animals and her faith in Christ Jesus. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Boonville. Visitation will be at Howard Funeral Home in Boonville on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to First Christian Church of Boonville or the Boonville Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019