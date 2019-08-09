|
|
Emily Clara Niebruegge, 88, died Sunday August 4, 2019 at Heisinger Bluffs in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Visitation for Emily was held Wednesday August 7, 2019, at Howard Funeral Home, Boonville. Funeral services were Thursday August 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Lone Elm. Burial followed in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Emily Clara Niebruegge was born April 15, 1931, the daughter of the late John A. and Elizabeth (Dippold) Schmutzler. She attended grade school at a rural public school known as Liberty and St. John's Lutheran School (Schubert). St. John's was also the place of her baptism on April 26, 1931, her confirmation on June 17, 1945, and her marriage to Hillard Niebruegge on November 5, 1967.
After graduating from Jefferson City High School in 1949, she was employed at the Division of Employment Security in Jefferson City -- working there until her marriage in 1967. She then became a resident of the Lone Elm area in Cooper County where her husband had a large cattle feeding operation. Together they continued this operation until his death in 1992. After Hillard's death, Emily continued with the cattle business until the early 2000s. She then changed to leasing the land for crop farming.
Throughout her life, Emily has been active in her church – first at St. John's and then at Zion Lutheran. These activities included teaching Sunday School, membership in the Ladies Aid and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, the Altar Guild, and the choir.
Emily was always willing to serve in her community as well. She served for many years as an election judge; and more recently donated two acres of land for the new Cooper County Fire Department Station # Six, which was dedicated September 2, 2018.
Survivors include her sister, Lois Gerschefske of Linn, with whom she made her home since 2015. During this time her church home was Pilgrim Lutheran at Freedom. She cherished the pastoral care and friendships made there. She is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews, and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her husband Hillard Niebruegge, brothers Adolph (Loretta Jean) Schmutzler, Clarence (Leona) Schmutzler, sisters Margaret and Anna Marie Schmutzler and her brother-in-law Arnold Gerschefske.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church or Family's Choice. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019