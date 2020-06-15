Eugene James Grunick
Eugene James Grunick, 94, of Tipton, Missouri passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Tipton Oak Manor. He was one of two children born to Anthony and Marie Frances Grunick in St. Louis, Missouri.

At age 17 Eugene enlisted in the Marine Corps. serving three years in the Pacific theatre in the Soloman and Marshall Islands. Upon returning home at the age of 20 years, he began working and studying in preparation for his eventual career as an aerospace engineer with McDonnell Douglas in St.

Louis. After retirement he and his wife Mary purchased a farm in the Pilot Grove area where he became a hobby farmer maintaining a cow herd and tending his garden. Eventually selling the farm in 1995 he and Mary moved to Kansas City where Eugene bought houses; remodeled, and then resold them. Mary passed away May 31, 2019 and Eugene moved to Tipton to be near his son.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary; and brother Donald Grunick.

He is survived by son David Grunick of Tipton; daughter Lisa Grunick of

Kansas City; grandchildren Michelle Grunick and Patrick Grunick.

Memorial gravesite services will be held at 10:a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Pleasant Green Cemetery near Pilot Grove with Father Alex

Gabriel as officiant.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
