Evelyn C. Carstens, 87 formerly of Boonville passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Saint Mary's Medical center in Jefferson City, Mo.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville, Mo.
Evelyn was born September 27, 1932, in Pettis County, Missouri to Elmer J. and Nola M. Jeffress Cawley. She was married to Edwin Carstens on January 23, 1977. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2012.
Evelyn was a graduate of Boonville High School. She worked at the Citizens Bank in Pilot Grove for 17 years. She was the first female Bank Examiner for the Missouri State Bank Examiner Board and served for many years. Evelyn then worked as credit manager at MFA Inc. until her retirement. Evelyn will be remembered as a Proud Strong Woman.
She is survived by one sister, Nola R. Heafley; two nieces, Sherri Heafley Sanchez and Donna Heafley Mountain; six great nieces and nephews and four great great nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, 2019