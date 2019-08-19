|
|
Faye H. Kuhn age 94 passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ashley Manor Care Center in Boonville, Mo.
Visitation for Faye will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Howard Funeral Home, 1397 Ashley Road, Boonville, Mo from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Service will follow at 2:00 P.M. with burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Boonville, Mo.
She was born December 22, 1924, in Lupus, Mo, the daughter of William O. and Barbara Seifert Hickam who preceded her in death. She was married on October 20, 1942 in Liberty, Mo to Emil W. Kuhn, who proceeded her in death.
She graduated from Prairie Home High School. She was a member of the Prairie Home Baptist Church and past member of Lupus Baptist Church.
She was a homemaker and devoted mother. She worked at the Moniteau County Clerks Office, Cheesbourough Ponds and State Farm Insurance. She retired in 1985.
She is survived by two sons, Dan Kuhn (Peggy), Randy Kuhn (Jeannie), and two daughters, Linda Waibel (Albert) and Sherri Wright (William), eleven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son Stephen Kuhn; two sisters, Mabel Hickam and Audrey Peck; one brother James Hickam.
Memorials to Prairie Home Baptist Church or Pisgah Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com
Published in Boonville Daily News on Aug. 19, 2019