Guest Book View Sign Service Information Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service 174 Hwy 5 N Fayette , MO 65248 (660)-248-3116 Send Flowers Obituary

Fayette resident, Fran Frink, 79, peacefully slipped into her eternal rest at 6 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019.

Fran was born in Howard County, Missouri on October 14, 1939, to her parents John R. and Margaret (Dye) Miller. She met her husband Lecil during high school, and they married October 27, 1956, at the Assembly of God Church in Boonville, Mo. Together, they have enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

During her journey, Fran touched many lives through faith and a genuine love for people. Fran stayed very active over the years. She worked as a secretary for the elementary school, a bank teller, and held an integral part in the family farm operation. She most recently assisted and enjoyed working with Mark and Michael at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home. Fran also served her church, Faith Family, as secretary and often participated with her husband in the ministry. Fran's devotion to God, her family, and her church, were exemplary and praiseworthy. It brought her great joy to pray for family, friends, and the people of Fayette. Fran will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on through her family and close friends.

Survivors include her husband, Lecil Frink of Fayette; daughter, Dianna (Jeff) Thompson of Des Moines, Iowa; three granddaughters, Rachel Frink of Columbia, Mo., Beth Frink of Springfield, Mo. and Maggie Thompson of Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Peggy (Dan) Rizer of Winter Haven, FL; and daughter-in-law, Linda (Joe) Bex of Springfield, Mo. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her son, Mike.

Visitation for Mrs. Frink will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Faith Family Church in Fayette. A funeral service, honoring Fran's life, will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Faith Family Church, with Pastor Jamie Page officiating. Interment will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Family Church Youth Center. Final Arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette.



Published in Boonville Daily News from May 1 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close