|
|
Franklyn June Esser, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at his home surrounded by family members.
Visitation for Franklyn will be Friday June 21, 2019 from 11 a.m.-1p.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Church. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. with Father Phil Kane officiating. Private family burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
He was born to Frank Jacob and Rowena Belle (Widel) Esser on October 31, 1927. On September 1, 1951 he married Norma Jean Bonen. Shortly after the wedding Franklyn was drafted in the army and spent two years, as a corporal overseas in the Korean War. Franklyn and Norma moved to their home in Blackwater, Missouri in 1954 where they started their farming operation and raised eight children.
Franklyn raised crops, hogs and registered Hereford cattle. During his active farming years, he won many awards for superior livestock and progressive farming practices. Franklyn was a charter member of the Blackwater Lions Club, a member of the SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and a Knights of Columbus member. He also was a member of the Missouri Cattleman's Association and Americans Cattlemen's Association. Franklyn served on the Cooper County Fair Board (instrumental in Blackwater 4-H beef program) and the Blackwater School Board. Franklyn and Norma received the American Royal Farm Family Merit Award and the State Fair Farm Family.
He was an avid Cardinals fan, a baseball/softball score keeper for his children for many years and enjoyed watching kids, grandkids and great grandkids play in many sports. He spent his spare time hunting, fishing and traveling with his wife. He also enjoyed drinking coffee with his friends and neighbors in Blackwater.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gloria Bonen and one niece, Donna Kateman. He is survived by his wife of the home, Norma and children Gerry and Sherry (Esser) Acay, Debbie (Esser) Schuster, Donald and Jeanette (Quick) Esser, Mike and Georgia (Eisenbath) Esser, Jeff Esser, Bruce and Cindy (Esser) Gentry, Greg and Shelly (Phillips) Esser, Tom and Lori (Esser) Witting; 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to SS Peter and Paul Catholic School or St. Joseph Catholic School. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on June 21, 2019