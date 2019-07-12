|
Freddie "Floyd" Hill, 76, of Syracuse, Missouri passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was one of four children born to Fred Lee and Ethel Cora Hill in Piedmont, Missouri.
Freddie "Floyd" and Shirley were married August 31, 1968 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past year. He worked many years at Brown's Shoe Factory in Boonville, Striderite Shoe Factory, Orvis Manufacturing, and Fischer Pool Tables in Tipton residing in Syracuse since 1974. He loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and teasing his wife. His hobby and passion in life was playing music. He played for many bands over the years including the Floyd Hill Country Stardusters. He also played with the Melody Makers and in later years enjoyed playing in many jam sessions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Earl and Cecil Hill; and granddaughter Tiffany Lewis.
He is survived by his wife Shirley of the home; daughters Brenda Elley of Tipton, Patricia Dunn and fiancee John Forbis of Clarksburg, Betty Lewis of Merritt Island, Florida; son Billy Lewis of Tipton; grandchildren Nicholas Hill, Tashia Martin, Tara Lewis, Jessica Hammond, Jeffrey Dotson, Crystal Dotson; great-grandchildren Carolina Hill, Olivia Metcalf, Seth Metcalf, Meelah Hammond, Quinn Hammond, Autumn Perschke, R.J. Bush; and sister Audrey O'Bryan and her husband David of Franklin, Missouri.
Funeral services for Freddie "Floyd" Hill will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton with burial following in the Syracuse Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published in Boonville Daily News on July 12, 2019