Gary Edward Brimer, 67, of Boonville passed away at his home Friday, November 20, 2020, after a battle with liver cancer.Visitation for Gary will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Bill Peckman officiating. Burial will follow in SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.Full obituary can be found at: www.howardfh.com