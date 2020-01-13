|
|
George Harvey Perkins, 59 of Prairie Home, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia with burial to follow in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.
Friends and family are invited to George's Life Celebration at a visitation from 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
To honor George, the family request that you wear blue jeans, boots, a Harley Davidson or a St. Louis Cardinals Shirt to the visitation and funeral.
George was born on February 22, 1960 in Macon, MO, the son of, John and Thelma (Shoemaker) Perkins.
George married Cynthia Thompson, and she preceded him in death. George then married Catherine Lorentzen on August 11, 2012 and she survives.
Along with his wife Cathy, George is survived by a daughter, Michelle Tomlin (Thomas Barrett) of Centralia; siblings, Johnny Perkins (Janet) of Little Rock, AR, Elaine Wise of Centralia, Mary Winkler (Dave) of Auxvasse, Everett Perkins (Betty) of Licking, MO; brother-in-laws, John Lorentzen III (Becky) of Sturgeon, Robert Lorentzen ( Rachelle) of Bondurant, IA, sister-in-law, Sharon Stallings ( Rick) of Sterling, Kansas; many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Richard Perkins, sister, Evalena Fay Wyble, and Elizabeth May Boggs.
George was an active member and Trustee of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2730 in Columbia, he loved to play darts, watch and attend Cardinal baseball, ride Harley Davidson motorcycles, and really enjoyed old cars.
George worked for Drewing Automotive group in Columbia, and loved those he worked with.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 2730 or the Max Baer Heart Fund 2730, and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22, 2020