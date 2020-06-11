Gerald "Joe" Zey
Gerald "Joe" Zey, 80, of Prairie Home, MO passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Boone Hospital and Clinics in Columbia, MO. He was born on December 21, 1939 in Cedron, MO the son of Edward Zey and Stella (Scheidt) Zey both of whom preceded him in death. Joe served in the U. S. Army. He was united in marriage on May 29, 1965 at the Cedron Catholic Church to Joyce (Rosenmiller) Zey who survives of the home. Joe worked as a lineman for Verizon and retired from there after 39 years. He was a member of the Cedron Catholic Church. Joe enjoyed farming, going to Branson, working at the Prairie Home Fair where he served as President of the Fair Board. Survivors include one son, Joe Henry Zey of the home; one daughter, Jessica Kirschman (Eric) of Prairie Home, MO; one sister, Pauline Edwards of Independence, MO; one grandchild, Hudson Kirschman; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Donald "Red" Zey, Harry Zey; one sister, Juanita Holiday. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. at Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Bowlin Cantriel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Cedron Cemetery near Prairie Home, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Cedron Cemetery Association. c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Services, California, MO.

