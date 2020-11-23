1/
Harold Schnetzler
Harold "Hal" Schnetzler, 67, of Bartlett, TN passed away Nov 6th, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital-Bartlett. He was born August 15, 1953 in Norfolk, Virginia to Harold and Daisy (Linneman) Schnetzler. Although he was a grocer by trade, his favorite job was that of husband, father, grandfather, and grand pup sitter. He leaves behind his wife, Diane (Welliver) Schnetzler of Bartlett TN, five sons and their spouses, Adam and Trisha Schnetzler and Jared Schnetzler, Boonville MO, Matthew and Ashley Klusmeyer, Fayette, MO, Tanner and Jamie Schnetzler and Taylor Schnetzler, Bartlett, TN; two daughters, Pamela Klusmeyer, Memphis TN, and Emily Klusmeyer, Whispering Pines, NC, and their significant others Chris Ramsey and John Whiteaker. Hal will be forever remembered by his ten grandchildren, Ryan and Amber Wright, Brandon, Cody, Alexis, Jalyn and Jett Schnetzler, Elizabeth Woolbright, and Dominic, Evelyn, and Elijah Klusmeyer. He also leaves behind his beloved father, Harold, and brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Karen Schnetzler, all of Boonville. He is proceeded in death by two infant daughters, Lydia Kathryn and Hilary Jean Schnetzler, and his Mother, Daisy Schnetzler of Boonville Mo. In an in abundance of caution for our loved ones, the family is not planning a public service.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020.
