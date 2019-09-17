|
Helen Lorene Day, 88, of Houston, Texas passed away Saturday morning September 14, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Pilot Grove Community Church with Pastor Paul Dawson presiding. Viewing will precede the service at 10 a.m.
Helen was born May 11, 1931 in Pleasant Green, Missouri, the daughter of Karl and Mary Bergman. She married Carl B. Day on November 18, 1952 in Pilot Grove, Missouri. Helen worked as the registrar at Robert E. Lee High School in Houston 30 years until she retired. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ. She relished her close friends and her pet companion, Peanut. Above all, she cherished her family, and loved her grandchildren. She is coming home to the church that meant so much to her.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl, brothers Carl, Clarence and Ken Bergman, sisters Mary Wechsler and Wanda Kahle. She is survived by her son Chris Day, daughter Jennifer Hart, and grandchildren Benjamin Hart, Kymberly Day, Leah Hart and Katie Day.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Paul Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019