Helen Marie Hoelscher
1935 - 2020
Helen Marie (Schwartz) Hoelscher, age 85, passed away on August 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana. She and her husband, LaVern, had recently relocated to Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana, to be closer to family.

She was born on July 16, 1935, in Boonville, Missouri, to Jacob and Anna Marie (Gerke) Schwartz. Helen is survived by her husband LaVern Hoelscher; three daughters, Kristin (Dr. Timothy Schacker) Hoelscher-Schacker of Sunfish Lake, MN; Erica Hoelscher of Bethlehem, PA; and Andrea (Dr. Robert Alvis) Hoelscher of Ferdinand; and six grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Norman and Harold; her sister, Betty; and five nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gilbert.

Helen grew up on a farm and attended Saints Peter and Paul High School, graduating in 1953. She met her future husband in Boonville, where they were both performing in a local production of the musical Oklahoma! They were married on June 4, 1960, and earlier this year they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Helen and LaVern moved to Marshalltown, Iowa, in 1960, where they built a house and raised their family. In addition to being a homemaker, Helen worked for many years at ACI, the Boliver Law firm, and the Federal Land Bank. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church for 60 years. She participated in The Sew Ladies for several decades, during which time she crocheted hundreds of baby sweaters and made layettes for families in need.

Helen was a lifelong Cardinals fan and had a special affection for Stan "the Man" Musial. She loved crossword puzzles and routinely completed the Sunday New York Times puzzle in short order. Her skill with all types of textile arts was legendary. From knitting and crocheting to quilting and embroidery, she enjoyed all types of needle work.

After cremation rites, a funeral Mass was held at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, Ferdinand, Indiana, on Wednesday, September 2 at 10 a.m. The services may be viewed online at the Christ the King Parish website via their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbIb_IqquVICbfZzwlP9wmg/videos. Helen will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown. Helen's family asks that donations in her name be directed to House of Compassion, 211 W Church St., Marshalltown, IA 50158. Arrangements were under the direction of Becher Funeral Home, Ferdinand, Indiana. Online condolences may be left at www.becherfuneralhome.com.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Becher Funeral Home
625 Main St
Ferdinand, IN 47532
(812) 367-1590
