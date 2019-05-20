Guest Book View Sign Service Information Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove - Pilot Grove 200 Roe Street Pilot Grove , MO 65276 (660)-834-4100 Send Flowers Obituary



Friday, May 17, 2019.

Henry, born October 15, 1926 was one of 8 children of Henry and Rose Wessing. He was born and raised on the farm at Clear Creek near Pilot Grove and has lived his entire life in this area.

Henry served his country in the US Navy during WWII.

In June of 1953, Henry and Emogene Stone were married. Together they owned and operated the Clear Creek Grocery for over 30 years. During those years, Henry was also a fulltime farmer, raising crops, cattle and various other farm animals, besides the three children that the couple raised at that busy time.

In his younger years, Henry loved to play fast pitch softball and the Grocery Store sponsored a team long after he quit playing. He and Emogen loved to dance and play cards. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and he attended many summertime weekend horse shows with the Pilot Grove Range Riders.

Preceding Henry Victor Wessing in death were his wife Emogene; parents, Henry and Rose; brothers Lawrence, Barney and Cyril Wessing; sisters Frances (Fat) Stoecklein, Florence Reuter, Stella Reuter and Dorothy Hoff;

and grandson Kyle Imhoff.

Those surviving Henry are his sons Frank Wessing of Bunceton, Jeff Wessing

and his wife Lori of Pilot Grove; daughter Beverly A. Imhoff and her husband John, Jr. of Blackwater; grandchildren Nick Imhoff and wife Traci, Adam Imhoff and wife Amy, Whitney, Alyson and Layne Wessing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove, Missouri with interment immediately following at St. John's Cemetery at Clear Creek outside Pilot Grove. Rosary will be at 5 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 with visitation following until 7:00 p.m. also held at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorials for Henry Victor Wessing are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic

School in Pilot Grove or St. John's Catholic Cemetery, (Clear Creek) Pilot Grove.

Online condolences may be submitted at

Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home, Pilot Grove, Mo.

