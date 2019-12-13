|
Herbert was born to John and Gertie Purvis in Boonville, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Treneice Purvis of Layton, Utah, Jason (Elisabeth) and Brandon (Aley) Purvis of Salt Lake City, David and Steph Purvis of Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah, Joyce Gibson of Prairie Home, John Purvis of Ashland, Lisa Meyer of Columbia, Jimmy Purvis of Columbia, and Kenny Purvis of California, Mo.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Dec. 21, 2019, at the Boonesboro Christian Church, Boonesboro. The service will begin at 1 p.m., with dinner following. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to go toward the services. They can be sent or given to Joyce Gibson or John Purvis day of service.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019