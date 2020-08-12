When I was in High school I ask Homer if he wanted to buy a round to shoot sporting clays for the FFA turkey shoot. He handed me a dollar and told me to shoot for him. I brought him a ticket and said he could pick up his turkey before he left. He said YOU WON? I told him he won he paid for it. After a little discussion he gave me another dollar and said to shoot again for myself. I came back and said sure you don't want another turkey. He said we might have something going here. I told him no such luck the ag teacher said I couldn't shoot anymore! Good memories of a great guy!

Mark Walje

