Homer Robert Twenter, 93, of Pilot Grove, Missouri passed away August 9, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia. He was born February 21, 1927 to Edward and Elizabeth (Larm) Twenter in the Clear Creek community south of Pilot Grove. Homer attended the St. John's Catholic School in Clear Creek and was a 1945 graduate of Pilot Grove High School. He left high school early to join the Navy in 1945. He completed basic training in the Great Lakes and was assigned to the Naval Construction Battalion serving in the Philippines until the end of the war. Returning home Homer began farming, which he did successfully until retirement.
Homer married Lillian Annette Lammers of Martinsville February 28, 1949 and they were happily married for over 60 years. He was a life-long Catholic attending St. John's in Clear Creek and St. Joseph's in Pilot Grove. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, American Legion, and was active in the community volunteering at Katy Manor calling bingo, on the Co-Mo Cares Board, helping with Pilot Grove City Recycling, and assisting Meisenheimer Funeral Home. But, Homer's passion was playing cards with family, friends, or anyone who could play 10-point pitch. He was greatly loved and respected by his family, neighbors, and friends. He will be missed by many.
Homer was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lillian, son Tom, grandson Matt, sisters Veloris Gerke and Betty Carol, and brother Roger.
He is survived by his children Jim and wife Sarah of Lee's Summit, Steve and wife Sandra, Karen Gerke and husband Dan, Greg and wife Pam, Eugene all of Pilot Grove, daughter-in-law Regina Twenter of Boonville, nieces and nephews Judy Lammers, Barb Lammers, Kenny Gerke, and Mark Gerke who Homer always thought of and treated as his own; grandchildren Liz (Matt) Hlinak, Tim (Christiana) Gerke, Grant Twenter, Barry (Maria) Twenter, Kyle (Lindsay) Twenter, Laura (Kyle) Gerstner, Katie Twenter, Duston (Kim) Twenter, Justin (Hannah) Twenter, Devin Twenter, Alexis Twenter, Brett (Shelby) Twenter, Isaac Gerke, Logan (Brookelynn) Twenter; great-grandchildren Cooper, Jet, Jules, David, Alex, Nicholas Homer, Grayson, Shiloh, Zoey Twenter, Madeleine and Audra Hlinak, Hailey and Annabelle Gerstner; brother Ruben (Pat) Twenter of Sedalia, and sister-in-law Jane Twenter of Pilot Grove.
Private funeral services for Homer Twenter will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pilot Grove. The family hopes to have a celebration of Homer's life at a later date. Burial will take place immediately following the service in the St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Missouri Honor Flight or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Friends may call on Friday, August 14, 2020 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The family will not be present in observance of COVD-19 guidelines.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.meisenheimerfuneralhome.com
.