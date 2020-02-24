|
|
Hubert Hilton Hickam, 93, of Jamestown, Missouri passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Lupus, Missouri October 4, 1926 to Joseph Thomas Hickam and Matilda Emma Oerly Hickam. He graduated from Prairie Home High School and joined the U.S. Navy in October 1944 where he served his country as a fireman 1st class on the USS Trousdale. He married Helen Ruth Adair in 1946 (married for 61 years) and they had three children. During his 50 years in the construction of natural gas and petroleum pumping stations in the Southeast, he worked for several companies. Latex, Flint and L E Bell in various positions from welder fabricator to president, upon his retirement he returned Jamestown where he hunted, fished, farmed and raised cattle. He is survived by his wife Barbara (BJ) Holliday Hickam who he married at Pisgah Baptist Church on May 24, 2009, son Harold E. Hickam and his wife Wynn of Berkeley Lake, GA, daughters Sandra Kay Kell of Charleston, SC, and Janet Hickam of Moreland, GA, brother-in-law David Holliday, mother-in-law Helen Holliday of California, step-daughter Johanna Cox and her husband Joey Cox. His grandchildren are Clayton Patterson, Ryan Patterson, Brette Webb, Jeff Hickam, Megan Kell, Lauren Duncan, Erin Kell, James (Jac) Cox, Brett Cox, and Briar Cox. Predeceasing him are his parents, Helen Adair Hickam, brother Louis M Hickam, and grandson Shelby Hickam.
Visitation will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 from 10 a.m.– 12 noon with services following all at Pisgah Baptist Church at 12 Noon. Officiating will be Pastor Terry Barnett. Private family burial with military honors will be at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Boonville. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Pisgah Baptist Church Youth Fund, Hospice Compassus and the Patriot Guard Riders, c/o the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowlin-Cantriel Funeral Service California, MO.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020