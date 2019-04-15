Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene (Rohlfing) Biesemeyer. View Sign

Irene Amelia Ora Rohlfing Biesemeyer of New Franklin passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Ashley Manor in Boonville, Missouri. She was 90.

Born in Hermann, Mo., on December 18, 1928, to Elda Uthlaut Rohlfing and Gus Rohlfing, she moved to Howard County Missouri with her parents when she was one year old and has lived here ever since. She married Herbert Biesemeyer on October 19, 1947, at the United Church of Christ in New Franklin where she remained a life-long member.

Irene sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school for many years. She served her church and community through numerous committees and boards, including Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association. She worked for 38 years at the Exchange Bank in New Franklin. At Cooper County Hospital she provided weekly church services and worked in the gift shop. Irene loved to quilt and play the piano and greeted family and friends with loving hugs. She was an avid Cardinals baseball fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Biesemeyer; two brothers, Alfred Rohlfing and wife Kate, Raymond Rohlfing and wife Barbara; a sister, Esther Biesemeyer and husband Randy; and two infant grandsons.

Survivors include her son, John Biesemeyer and his wife Elizabeth; two daughters, Linda Wiseman and her husband Don; and Gina Biesemeyer; five grandchildren, Becky Green and her husband Chuck; David Wiseman and his wife Jill; Joshua Biesemeyer; Leigh Snoddy and her husband Joshua; Cole Biesemeyer; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services honoring Irene's life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in New Franklin with Rev. Tim Fairley officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Unlimited Opportunities.

Condolences may be shared at

Irene Amelia Ora Rohlfing Biesemeyer of New Franklin passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Ashley Manor in Boonville, Missouri. She was 90.Born in Hermann, Mo., on December 18, 1928, to Elda Uthlaut Rohlfing and Gus Rohlfing, she moved to Howard County Missouri with her parents when she was one year old and has lived here ever since. She married Herbert Biesemeyer on October 19, 1947, at the United Church of Christ in New Franklin where she remained a life-long member.Irene sang in the church choir and taught Sunday school for many years. She served her church and community through numerous committees and boards, including Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association. She worked for 38 years at the Exchange Bank in New Franklin. At Cooper County Hospital she provided weekly church services and worked in the gift shop. Irene loved to quilt and play the piano and greeted family and friends with loving hugs. She was an avid Cardinals baseball fan.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Biesemeyer; two brothers, Alfred Rohlfing and wife Kate, Raymond Rohlfing and wife Barbara; a sister, Esther Biesemeyer and husband Randy; and two infant grandsons.Survivors include her son, John Biesemeyer and his wife Elizabeth; two daughters, Linda Wiseman and her husband Don; and Gina Biesemeyer; five grandchildren, Becky Green and her husband Chuck; David Wiseman and his wife Jill; Joshua Biesemeyer; Leigh Snoddy and her husband Joshua; Cole Biesemeyer; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.Services honoring Irene's life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Immanuel United Church of Christ in New Franklin with Rev. Tim Fairley officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Markland-Yager Funeral Home in New Franklin.Memorial contributions are suggested to Immanuel United Church of Christ or Unlimited Opportunities.Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com. Funeral Home Markland-Yager Funeral Home

3855 Hwy 5 North

New Franklin , MO 65274

(660) 848-2345 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Boonville Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close