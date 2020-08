Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Layne Baslee 80, of Boonville, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center, Columbia Missouri following an accident August 12, 2020.



Visitation for Jack will be 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 A.M. Saturday August 29 at Howard Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 A.M. with Doug Weekley officiating. Burial will follow on the Pilot Grove City Cemetery.



