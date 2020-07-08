Jack Lee Cook, 71, of New Franklin passed away unexpectedly at his home July 4, 2020.
Jack was born in St. Louis, MO on July 26, 1948 a son of James Madison and Mary Hertz Cook. He married Nancy Leathers on May 15, 1970 at Red Top Christian Church in Hallsville, MO. Nancy preceded him in death February 22, 2019.
Jack had been employed with Fuqua Homes in Boonville for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren. He also served in the U.S. Army receiving a medical discharge.
Survivors include his children, Paul (Betty) Cook of Prairie Home, Stephanie Cook of Boonville, Darrell Heath Cook of New Franklin and James (Lori) Cook of Houston, TX; a sister, Marcia Nichols; grandchildren, Sophie Cook, Nathan Covington, Brigette Hampton, Becca Cook, Ryan Nowlin, Breanna Baker, Alyssa Murry, Brysen Thompson, Allie Cook, Amanda Cook, Mackenzie Cook and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Peggy Sweezer and Nancy Stuck and a granddaughter, Lily Covington on June 20, 2020.
Private family graveside services will be held at Red Top Christian Church Cemetery in Hallsville, MO.
Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com
.