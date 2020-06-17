James Brian Brandl
James Brian Brandl, 59, of Boonville passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday June 19 at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday June 20 at Howard Funeral Home with Kenny McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery in Tipton. Full obituary can be found at: www.howardfh.com.

Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Howard Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Howard Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howard Funeral Home
1397 W Ashley Rd
Boonville, MO 65233
(660) 882-3381
