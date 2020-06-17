Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family





Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday June 19 at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday June 20 at Howard Funeral Home with Kenny McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery in Tipton. Full obituary can be found at:

James Brian Brandl, 59, of Boonville passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday June 19 at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday June 20 at Howard Funeral Home with Kenny McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery in Tipton. Full obituary can be found at: www.howardfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store