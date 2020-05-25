|
|
James Robert Custer, 61, formerly of Bunceton, Missouri passed away Thursday morning May 21, 2020 at Center Point Hospital in Independence, Missouri.
Visitation for James will be held Thursday May 28, 2020 at Bunceton Federated Church in Bunceton Missouri, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tim Fairley officiating. Burial will follow in Bunceton Masonic Cemetery. Public is invited as long as you follow the social distancing guidelines, the family also encourages the public to wear masks.
James Robert Custer was born February 23, 1959 the son of Robert Custer and Marilyn "Sue" Moss Custer. Jim was baptized and joined the Federated Church on March 6, 1977 by Cameron Pulliam along with Judy Thacker and her daughter Angie. He attended Carlisle Grade School in Independence, Missouri, and Van Horn High School where he was a member of the football team. He could tell you some stories. Jim moved to Bunceton, Missouri in 1975 and graduated from Bunceton High School in 1977. Jim worked for Hall and Riley Quarries and Toastmasters/ McGraw's. He moved back to independence, Missouri in 1979 where he went to McKay Electric as a stockman driver. He then entered the electrical apprenticeship with local #124 in 1984. He worked 39 years as an IBEW #124 member. Jim retired September of 2018. Jim enjoyed fishing, Nasar, four- wheeling, and canoe and float trips. The last few years he enjoyed traveling, he fell in love with the mountains. Jim especially loved to spend time with his beloved family and friends. He loved their fish fries and BBQs; he was always the main source of laughter! Jim loved his pets and donated to many pet rescues, churches, and missionaries. He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and KC Royals; he never missed a game! He loved the U.S. of America flag and all that it stood for. Jim was a Christian and had accepted the fact that it was time to enter his eternal kingdom. He was able to say his last good-byes to many of his loved ones and friends. He stayed emotionally strong and determined up until his very last day! Jim was loved and will be missed by many.
James is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marilyn "Sue" Custer. He is survived by his brother Jeff Custer and his wife Becky of Independence, Missouri, nephew Lennox Leighton of Chicago, Illinois, niece Rachel White and her husband Ryan of Independence, Missouri, nephew William Brook of Independence, Missouri, and great niece and nephew Zachary and Savannah White of Independence, Missouri.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bunceton Federated Church. Online condolences may be left at: www.howardfh.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from May 25 to June 3, 2020