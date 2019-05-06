Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Nelson Bedell Jr.. View Sign Service Information Howard Funeral Home 1397 W Ashley Rd Boonville , MO 65233 (660)-882-3381 Send Flowers Obituary

James Nelson Bedell Jr, 68, of Prairie Home passed away at his home on April 30, 2019. James was born April 27, 1951 in Hammond, Indiana the son of James Nelson Bedell Sr and Glendola Nave. He had three brothers Carl, Clyde and Glen and one sister Helen. He always enjoyed visiting his grandmothers farm in Missouri as a child. He decided in 1977 when he married Sandra Carey on May 20th that he would make their home in Prairie Home with their children Lisa, Ian and Ashley. James joined the labor union local 662 out of Jefferson City in June of 1979. Where he would later join local 955 out of Columbia and retire in 2010. James was a hard worker and would offer a helping hand to his friends and family. He was fun, loving and had a crazy personality and a great sense of humor. He never new a stranger and made a new friend everywhere he went. He loved racing of any kind. He loved traveling all over the United States with his wife and many friends. On his last trip he rode his motorcycle to the top of Pikes Peak in September of 2018.

James is preceded in death by his parents James and Glendola Bedell. His brothers Carl and Clyde Bedell and one sister Helen Bedell.

He was survived by his wife Sandra Bedell, his daughter Lisa and her husband Mark Crawford of Goshen, Indiana. Ian and his wife Lea Ann Bedell of Boonville, Missouri and his daughter Ashley Bedell and fiancée Jason Battles of Saint James, Missouri. His brother and sister in law Glen and Veda Bedell, Brad and Chrisan Shropshire, Scott and Hattie Carey, Kathy Bedell, and mother in law Marilyn Carey. Grandchildren Erik Bedell, Jaxson Sieckman, Austin Hatfield, Brendon Crawford, Benjamin Battles, Casey Bedell, Avery Bedell and Maddox Winnett. His cousins and nieces and nephews and extended family.

Celebration of life will be held at a future date. We will announce time and place as soon as we figure it out. Online condolences may be left at:

James Nelson Bedell Jr, 68, of Prairie Home passed away at his home on April 30, 2019. James was born April 27, 1951 in Hammond, Indiana the son of James Nelson Bedell Sr and Glendola Nave. He had three brothers Carl, Clyde and Glen and one sister Helen. He always enjoyed visiting his grandmothers farm in Missouri as a child. He decided in 1977 when he married Sandra Carey on May 20th that he would make their home in Prairie Home with their children Lisa, Ian and Ashley. James joined the labor union local 662 out of Jefferson City in June of 1979. Where he would later join local 955 out of Columbia and retire in 2010. James was a hard worker and would offer a helping hand to his friends and family. He was fun, loving and had a crazy personality and a great sense of humor. He never new a stranger and made a new friend everywhere he went. He loved racing of any kind. He loved traveling all over the United States with his wife and many friends. On his last trip he rode his motorcycle to the top of Pikes Peak in September of 2018.James is preceded in death by his parents James and Glendola Bedell. His brothers Carl and Clyde Bedell and one sister Helen Bedell.He was survived by his wife Sandra Bedell, his daughter Lisa and her husband Mark Crawford of Goshen, Indiana. Ian and his wife Lea Ann Bedell of Boonville, Missouri and his daughter Ashley Bedell and fiancée Jason Battles of Saint James, Missouri. His brother and sister in law Glen and Veda Bedell, Brad and Chrisan Shropshire, Scott and Hattie Carey, Kathy Bedell, and mother in law Marilyn Carey. Grandchildren Erik Bedell, Jaxson Sieckman, Austin Hatfield, Brendon Crawford, Benjamin Battles, Casey Bedell, Avery Bedell and Maddox Winnett. His cousins and nieces and nephews and extended family.Celebration of life will be held at a future date. We will announce time and place as soon as we figure it out. Online condolences may be left at: http://www.howardfh.com. Published in Boonville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Boonville Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close