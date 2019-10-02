|
|
James Robert Simmons, age 81, of Jefferson City, Mo., passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Ashland Healthcare.
Jim was born on September 2, 1938 in Boonville, Mo. the son of Robert Lee and Gertrude Irene (Murdock) Simmons. He was married on December 29, 1963 in Boonville, Mo. to Joan Olivia Krattli, who survives.
A lifelong resident of the central Missouri area, Jim graduated from Boonville High School in 1956. He went on to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia before serving our country in the United States Navy.
Jim was employed with the State of Missouri in data processing for around thirty years until his retirement in 1999. During his time in data processing, he worked with the Department of Revenue and Social Services Offices.
Jim enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with family and friends. Some of his favorite times were fishing trips to Canada.
Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Joan Simmons; two sons, Jeff Simmons (wife Tammy) of Jefferson City, Mo. and Jace Simmons (wife Kristy) of Prairie Home, Mo.; one daughter, Laurie McBee of Columbia, Mo.; one sister, Donna Beach (husband Danny) of New Franklin, Mo.; six grandchildren, Dusty Simmons, Mason Simmons, Malone Simmons, Meira Whelchel, Amanda Hargis and Patrick Southerland; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey Emanuel, Gracie Hargis, Lillie Hargis, Hunter Southerland and Lexy Southerland.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gertrude Simmons.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.
www.freemanmortuary.com
Published in Boonville Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019