Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
226 S. Odell Ave
Marshall, MO 65340
(660) 463-2266
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
226 S. Odell Ave
Marshall, MO 65340
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
226 S. Odell Ave
Marshall, MO 65340
Janet Reeter Obituary
Janet Reeter, 83, of Raymore, Mo., formerly of Prairie City, Iowa, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Foxwood Springs in Raymore.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hazel Grove Cemetery in Herndon, Mo. Memorials may be made to Saline County Rural Fire Protection District Station 2 (Arrow Rock). Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.

Born February 14, 1936, in Saline County, Missouri, Janet was the daughter of the late James Edwin Barger and Jessie Eunice Witcher Barger. She was a graduate of Marshall High School and attended the University of MO-Columbia. On April 9, 1956, in Marshall, she was united in marriage to Phillip D. Reeter who preceded her in death on August 6, 2011. She had lived in Raymore since October of 2015, moving from Prairie City. She was a life member and board member of Friends of Arrow Rock and served on the Hazel Grove Cemetery board. She was an avid sports fan, enjoyed boating, vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks and socializing with friends.

Survivors include four children, David Reeter of Grandview, Mo., Chris Reeter of Boonville, Mo., Linda Reeter of Grandview and Scott Reeter of Batesville, Ark.; three granddaughters, Melynda Hanson, Lindsay Carmichael (Brian) and Sarah Reeter; one great-granddaughter, Zoe Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by one sister, Ellen Treece; and two brothers, Harry and Cecil Barger.
Published in Boonville Daily News on June 19, 2019
