Janie Lou Ginter, 73, of Boonville passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.Visitation for Janie will be held at Howard Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm. Thursday August 27, 2020. Graveside service will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery with Father Bill Peckman officiating.Full obituary may be found at: www.howardfh.com