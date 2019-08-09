|
|
Jason Andrew Gallup passed away suddenly Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, Missouri at the age of 44. The family will be holding a private memorial service.
Jason enjoyed spending time with his daughters and family, rebuilding/restoring old vehicles, cooking and formerly participated in rodeo events and concert security. Jason lived to create laughter. Even in times of distress he resorted to humor. He will be remembered as the source of comedy and love that he was to all.
Lovingly remembered by his daughters: Tobie Gallup and Lakota Fortman; siblings: Randy Furlong, Steve Furlong, Dana Phillips, Cessie Martin, Roger Martin and Sonny Martin; parents (step): Louis and Jackie Furlong, Roger Martin; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother Carol Elaine Bradley.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019