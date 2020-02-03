Home

Jaymes Bryan O'Connor

Jaymes Bryan O'Connor, residing in Boonville, Mo., passed unexpectedly on January 27, 2020 in his sleep and is now at peace. He was born February 1, 1982 in East Islip, New York and attended East Islip High School. As a child, Jaymes loved soccer and basketball and excelled in both sports. His sports idol was Michael Jordan. He had a quick wit and beautiful smile and loved animals.

Jaymes is survived by his mother, Esther Gorman and step-father Joseph Gorman; older sisters, Kathleen, Ginny and step-sister Michelle. He is also survived by his longtime girlfriend Lisa Holem and her son Avery. Jaymes also leaves behind extended family and many close friends.

Private family memorial service will be held in North Carolina.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 12, 2020
