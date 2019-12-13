|
Jeffrey Grant Hedberg, of Boonville, MO, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 45. Loving husband of Jody Hedberg; beloved son of Paul and Cynthia Hedberg; devoted father of Finn Hedberg; step-father of Noah Bechtel, Elijah Bechtel, and Odessa Bechtel; dear brother of Jennifer (Cory) Webb, and Jillian (Chris) Angelo; cherished uncle of Grant Webb, Johanna Webb, Julia Webb, and Abigail Angelo.
Jeff is fondly remembered by his family for his outgoing spirit, and the kindness and care he gave to the ones he loved. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou teams. He loved to travel and had a wonderful appreciation for good food and discovering new restaurants. Jeff was a wonderful father, and friend to many. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Jeff's life will be held at 1 p.m., Jan. 4, at WJ's, 418 Sixth St., Boonville.
A savings fund has been set up for Jeff's son, Finn. If you want to contribute, please send checks to the Finn Hedberg Fund, 312 Main Street, Boonville, MO 65233.
Published in Boonville Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019