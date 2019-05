Jerry Morris, 72, died at home on May 23, 2019. Jerry was born on February 26, 1947 at home in the country near Kingsville, Missouri, the only son of Avis (Wilkinson) and Tracy Morris. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and lived a remarkable life despite great physical handicap. He graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia in 1972 with a degree in Secondary Education. He and Kathy (Fajen) Morris were married in 1980, and enjoyed married life for 38 years. His positive nature and gentle manner fostered life-long treasured friendships. He worked at Jacob's Center and Services for Independent Living. He was influential in moving forward accessibility issues in Columbia, including curb cuts, sidewalk safety, accessible city buses, and accessible affordable housing.A memorial service was held at First Presbyterian Church of Boonville at 417 Vine Street in Boonville on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Memorial contributions in Jerry's honor are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Boonville.Arrangements by Heartland, (573) 442-7850. Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.heartlandcremation.com.