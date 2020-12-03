Jerry Robert Gray, 76, Hamilton, MO, passed away at his home on November 30, 2020. Jerry moved to Hamilton 13 years ago from Glasgow, MO.
Jerry was born on September 13, 1944, in Aurora, IL, to L. Ronald and Dorothy (Fourmont) Gray. He graduated from the Kaneland High School in 1962, and attended Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL. Jerry worked for and retired from John Deere Credit Company as a territory manager. He also farmed which was his real passion.
Jerry was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Northwest Missouri Gas & Steam Engine Association, both of Hamilton. His love was the MCA (Massey Collectors Association) and he was a member and served on the national board of directors. He and his wife, Mary, traveled to shows for MCA all over the United States.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He married his wife, Mary June Dearing, on April 24, 1965, in Aurora. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: daughters-Lisa Renfrow, Kearney, MO, and Michele (Scott) Muroski, Ashland, MO; 3 grandchildren-Kaitlyn (Katie) and Hannah Muroski and Chris Renfrow; sisters-Beth (Ray) Zamzow, Portage, Wisconsin, and Marsha (Bob) Swanson, Seven Lakes, NC; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Graveside Service and Interment: 1:30 p.m., Friday, December 4, at the Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.
There is no formal, scheduled visitation, but friends may call at Bram Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Hamilton United Methodist Church.
