Jo Ann Meredith, 81, of Prairie Home, MO, passed away May 28, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics.
Jo Ann's remains will be returned to Colorado for a family memorial service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.
Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 10, 2020.