Jo Anne Meredith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Meredith, 81, of Prairie Home, MO, passed away May 28, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics.

Jo Ann's remains will be returned to Colorado for a family memorial service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boonville Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markland-Yager Funeral Home
3855 Hwy 5 North
New Franklin, MO 65274
(660) 848-2345
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved